eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. eGain has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01-0.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.06 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Rowe started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

