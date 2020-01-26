eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Sells $3,181,082.16 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott N. Flanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

