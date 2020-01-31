eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eHealth in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers