eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 408.63 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,441,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing