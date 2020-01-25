eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $26.13 on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,922. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks