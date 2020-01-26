eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $104,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

