Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Short Interest Update

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 30.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,435. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

