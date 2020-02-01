Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.42. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 43,150 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

