Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 19,752 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,457,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EKSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

