Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 898,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,625,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income