Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 2.2%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,967,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,299,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EKSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

