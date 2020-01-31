El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $483.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

