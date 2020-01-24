El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

LOCO opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of -491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

