Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

About Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

