Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Trading Up 0.8%

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), approximately 136,064 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Elanor Retail Property Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

About Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF)

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

