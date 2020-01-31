Elastic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,687 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,699% compared to the average daily volume of 872 call options.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $642,286,243.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 503,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,431 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 491,848 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

