Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.07. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?