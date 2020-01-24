Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.17. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

