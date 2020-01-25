Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 631,784 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 198,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

