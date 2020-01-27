Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 631,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

