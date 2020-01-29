Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

EGO opened at $7.12 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 198,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

