Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

