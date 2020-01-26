Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives $57.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,512. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3,313.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

