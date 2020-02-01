Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.55

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 360418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

