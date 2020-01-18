Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.77

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 67827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

