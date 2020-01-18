Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.75

Shares of Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 85047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22.

Elecosoft Company Profile (LON:ELCO)

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks