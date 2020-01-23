Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

SOLO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 282,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

