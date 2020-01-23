ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 19,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.83. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

