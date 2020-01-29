Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 1-Year High at $731.20

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 731.20 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 708.80 ($9.32), with a volume of 3703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.21).

ECM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 651 ($8.56) to GBX 774 ($10.18) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 681.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 637.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

