electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECOR. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.45. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in electroCore by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

