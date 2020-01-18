electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading 6.7% Higher

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27, 160,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 200,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in electroCore by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

