Electrolux (ELUXY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ELUXY opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. DNB Markets downgraded Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection