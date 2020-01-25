Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Electromed shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 44,874 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELMD. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

