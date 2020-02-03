Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a news sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the game software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of EA stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

