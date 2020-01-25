Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New Price Target at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.12.

EA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 48.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 519,543 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,776 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,846 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

