Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152-1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.88.

EA stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

