Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,977,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,687 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 36,135 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

