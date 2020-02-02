Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Nomura

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of EA opened at $107.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index