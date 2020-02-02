Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

