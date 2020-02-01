Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $120.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,977,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

