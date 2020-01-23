Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.38, with a volume of 37920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

