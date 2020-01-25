Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 2,289,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,325. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?