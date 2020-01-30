Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Up 7.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19, 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 32,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

