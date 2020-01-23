Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ESI opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,024,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

