Elementis (LON:ELM) Given New GBX 186 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

LON ELM opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.95. The firm has a market cap of $742.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?