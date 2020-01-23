Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 153 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

Shares of Elementis stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.60 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.02. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of $769.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio