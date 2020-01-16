Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELM. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140.90 ($1.85). 1,229,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of $826.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

