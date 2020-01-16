Elementis (LON:ELM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 142.30 ($1.87). 691,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of $826.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.36.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

