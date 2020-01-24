Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 175 ($2.30). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

ELM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

ELM stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $780.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

