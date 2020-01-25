ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of ELMTY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.04. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

